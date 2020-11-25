Social Circle (4-6 overall, No. 4 in 8-A Public) at Macon County (8-1 overall, No. 1 in 5-A Public)
After being pummeled in their first three region games, two against ranked opponents, the Redskins closed out the regular season with a pair of resounding wins against struggling teams to earn their first playoff berth in a decade.
That they’ll have to travel two hours south on I-75 to the little town of Montezuma to open the postseason won’t bother a program that’s finally broken a streak of futility.
After averaging just 13 points a game through its first six games, including a pair of shutouts, the Redskins are on a roll heading into the playoffs, having compiled 100 points in their past three games. But they continue to be generous defensively, allowing 33 points a game.
The Bulldogs, who enjoyed their best regular season since winning the Class A state championship in 2016, field their best offense over that stretch, averaging 37 points a game. Running the attack is senior quarterback Jakalen Williams, who passed for 1,237 yards and 16 TDs, and senior running back Davion Clark, who ran for 629 yards and 11 TDs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.