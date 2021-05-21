Death, taxes and Loganville baseball in the finals.
That was the call made by Loganville grad Jared Rager while broadcasting the Red Devils Game 3 semifinal matchup with St. Pius after Trenton Burnett squeezed the last out to win 5-0 and clinch Loganville’s fifth straight appearance in the Class AAAAA state championship.
Burnett’s performance in Game 3 was crucial. The senior tossed a complete game on just 68 pitches and allowed just one hit.
“I felt like we were going to hold them down,” head coach Jeff Segars said. “(Trenton) was really throwing well. You know what you’re getting with him. He always comes out and throws really well.”
For the first three innings it looks as if the game would be a pitchers dual with little offensive production, but Loganville broke through in the fourth with a two-run inning thanks to a single by Will Cawthon that drove in Jackson Daniel and Chan Haulk.
The Red Devils added some insurance runs in the sixth off a single by Riley Cruce that scored Gage Fullerton followed immediately by a two-run triple by Brocker Way.
“We were just looking for a run honestly,” Segars said of the offensive explosion in the sixth. “We wanted to make it a three-run game and luckily got more. We hit the ball hard all day right at people and then finally were able to cash in.”
Loganville is set to face off with a familiar postseason foe in the finals in Starr’s Mill next week at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, starting Tuesday at 5 p.m. with Game 3 Wednesday at noon if needed. The Panthers and Red Devils have faced off in the Final Four the past two years in a row, with Loganville winning both matchups en route to state titles, but now the post season matchup will be for all the marbles.
“It’s the same thing every year,” Starr’s Mill head coach Brent Moseley said of facing Loganville. “Really good pitching and playing defense, then they just find a way to score runs.”
Loganville is looking to add its sixth state title all time and become the first team to win four in a row since Richmond Academy won six straight from 1951-57. Richmond’s six straight state titles is a state record.
On the other side, Starr’s Mill is looking for its first state title in school history. The Panthers’ best finish came in 2009 when they were state runners-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.