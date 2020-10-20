Monroe Area (5-1 overall, 1-0 in 8-AAA) at East Jackson (1-5 overall, 0-1 in 8-AAA)
The Hurricanes had a statement win last Friday with a dominating victory over Stephens County. Despite losing starting quarterback Selatian Straughter after the first offensive series, Monroe rolled behind backup Jeremiah Anderson. Meanwhile, the defense allowed just one touchdown.
Despite a relatively youthful lineup, Monroe appears ready to challenge Oconee County for league supremacy.
The Hurricanes will be heavy favorites against an East Jackson team that has dropped four straight since opening its season with a one-point victory over a struggling Banks County team. The Panthers last two losses were to the third-ranked teams in Class AA and AAA.
Since its first full varsity season in 2008, East Jackson has never been able to get its program rolling. Except for 2008, when the Eagles went 10-2 and finished runner up in their region, they’ve never won more than four games in a season.
