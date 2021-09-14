The Bulldogs thought they’d seen the last of Gavin Hall after he transferred to Loganville in the aftermath of the off-season turmoil that went on at the Monroe private school.
But Hall lasted just one game with the Red Devils before moving to his third school in less than two seasons. As fate would have it, his new team is GWA’s opponent this week.
The former Bulldogs/Red Devils signal caller is now with Hebron Christian, where he’s led the Lions two back-to-back wins after they opened the season with a loss.
In his debut two weeks ago, he passed for 152 yards and a touchdown and ran for 188 yards and three scores in a 34-24 win over Woodland. After scoring just 14 in its first game, Hebron has averaged 39 the past two weeks.
Hall could put up even more impressive numbers against his former team. GWA’s defense is allowing an average of 35 points a game.
