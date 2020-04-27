Stock Athletic Signing Art

COVID-19 has drastically changed the landscape of spring sports around the country including here in Walton County. Due to the spring sports season and the rest of the 2019-20 school year being canceled, many student athletes who will play at the next level have not been able to have formal signing days.

Below is a running list of senior athletes who will continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level. If you have a senior signing a scholarship that is not on this list, please email sports@waltontribune.com.

Koby Dunn, George Walton Academy: Dunn will continue his baseball career at Berry College in Rome.

Riley Schubert, George Walton Academy: Schubert will continue his golf career at Truett-McConnell University in Cleveland.

Keon McGhee becomes a Panther

Keon McGhee of Loganville Christian Academy recently signed a scholarship to continue his football career at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro, Ky. On hand for signing day were, from left, head coach Patrick Stewart, father Keon McGhee Sr., Keon McGhee Jr. and mother Nell McGhee.

Keon McGhee, Loganville Christian Academy: McClendon will continue his football career at Point University in West Point.

Jordan Jackson heads to Montana Tech

Jordan Jackson of Loganville Christian Academy recently signed a scholarship to continue his football career at Montana Tech University in Butte, Mont. On hand for signing day were, from left, head coach Patrick Stewart, father Joe Jackson, Jordan Jackson and mother Ann Jackson.

Jordan Jackson, Loganville Christian Academy: Jackson will continue his football career at Montana Tech University in Butte, MT.

Chantz McClendon, Loganville Christian Academy: McClendon will continue his football career at Point University in West Point.

LaJalen Stephens, Loganville Christian Academy: Stephens will continue his football career at at Point University in West Point.

JR Curley, Loganville Christian Academy: Curley will continue his baseball career at the University of West Alabama in Livingston, AL.

Dalton Strickland

Loganville Christian’s Dalton Strickland of Good Hope, recently signed a scholarship to continue his baseball career at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, N.C. On hand for signing day were, from left, front row, father Tim Strickland, Dalton Strickland and mother Amy Strickland. Behind them is Dalton’s brother Logan Strickland.

Dalton Strickland, Loganville Christian Academy: Strickland will continue his baseball career at Gardner Webb University in Boiling Springs, N.C.

Cole Pace, Loganville Christian Academy: Pace will continue his football career at Community Christian College/ East Atlanta Raiders in Atlanta.

Sheldon Arnold, Loganville High School: Arnold will continue his football career at the East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tenn.

Trevon Williams, Loganville High School: Williams will continue his football career at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO.

Cam Williams, Loganville High School: Williams will continue his football career at the Troy University in Troy, AL.

Strickland signs with Georgia Tech

Dylan Strickland of Loganville recently signed a scholarship to continue his baseball career at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. On hand for signing day were, from left, front row, aunt MacKenzie Ferguson, father Brett Strickland, Dylan Strickland, grandmother Karen Tate, great-grandfather Charlie Russell and Jude Tate. Back row, head coach Jeff Segars, grandfather Steve Myers, grandmother Kristi Myers, uncle Nicholas Tate, coach Brandon Anglin, coach Matthew Milligan and coach Chad McGaughey.

Dylan Strickland, Loganville High School: Strickland will continue his baseball career at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Caleb Garner, Loganville High School: Garner will continue his baseball career at Georgia Highlands College in Cartersville.

Dawson Hammonds, Loganville High School: Hammonds will continue his baseball career at Georgia Highlands College in Cartersville.

Ian King, Loganville High School: King will continue his baseball career at Soouth Georgia State College in Douglas.

Austen Sekowski, Loganville High School: Sekowski will continue his cross country career at Valdosta State University in Valdosta.

Athanasius Tesfaye, Loganville High School: Tesfaye will continue his cross country career at the University of Georgia in Athens.

Kamara King, Loganville High School: King will continue her volleyball career at Piedmont International in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Charlie Jackson signs with Gardner-Webb

Charlie Jackson of Monroe recently signed a scholarship to continue his football career at Gardner Webb University in Boiling Springs, N.C.

Charlie Jackson, Monroe Area High School: Jackson will continue his football career at Gardner Webb University in Boiling Springs, N.C.

Cooper Jensen inks with Berry

Cooper Jensen of Monroe recently signed a scholarship to continue his football career at Berry College in Rome. On hand for signing day were, from left, front row, mother Mindy Maynard, Cooper Jensen and brother Campbell Maynard. Back row, stepfather Paul Maynard, grandmother Sharron Porter, father Eric Jensen and stepmother Leah Jensen.

Cooper Jensen, Monroe Area High School: Jensen will continue his football career at Berry College in Rome.

Brandon Moody heads to Berry

Brandon Moody of Monroe recently signed a scholarship to continue his football career at Berry College in Rome. On hand for signing day were, from left, head coach Kevin Reach, father David Moody, Brandon Moody, mother Misty Moody and sister Cheyanne Moody.

Brandon Moody, Monroe Area High School: Moody will continue his football career at Berry College in Rome.

Ryan Landers, Walnut Grove High School: Landers will continue his basketball career at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega.

Austin Little, Walnut Grove High School: Little will continue his baseball career at Georgia Highlands College in Cartersville.

Colin Evon, Walnut Grove High School: Evon will continue his football career at Shorter University in Cartersville.

Lindsey Patton, Walnut Grove High School: Patton will continue her softball career at Columbus State University in Columbus.

Vanessa Wilson, Walnut Grove High School: Wilson will continue her softball career at Newberry College in Newberry, S.C.

Haley Sims, Walnut Grove High School: Sims will continue her volleyball career at Brewton Parker College in Mount Vernon.

Cummings headed to Emmanuel

Max Cummings of Walnut Grove recently signed a scholarship to continue his swimming career at Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs. On hand for signing day were, from left, front row, father Rob Cummings, Max Cummings, mother Holly Cummings and sister Charlotte Cummings. Back row, sister Juliet Cummings, principal Sean Callahan, head coach Heather Conner, sister, Bethany Cummings and coach Danielle Remeley.

Max Cummings, Walnut Grove High School: Cummings will continue his swimming career at Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs.

Email: brett.fowler@waltontribune.com

Brett Fowler is the sports editor of The Walton Tribune. He is a 2016 graduate of the University of North Georgia and a 2010 graduate of Monroe Area High School. Brett has been covering Walton County sports since 2011.