COVID-19 has drastically changed the landscape of spring sports around the country including here in Walton County. Due to the spring sports season and the rest of the 2019-20 school year being canceled, many student athletes who will play at the next level have not been able to have formal signing days.
Below is a running list of senior athletes who will continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level. If you have a senior signing a scholarship that is not on this list, please email sports@waltontribune.com.
Koby Dunn, George Walton Academy: Dunn will continue his baseball career at Berry College in Rome.
Riley Schubert, George Walton Academy: Schubert will continue his golf career at Truett-McConnell University in Cleveland.
Keon McGhee, Loganville Christian Academy: McClendon will continue his football career at Point University in West Point.
Jordan Jackson, Loganville Christian Academy: Jackson will continue his football career at Montana Tech University in Butte, MT.
Chantz McClendon, Loganville Christian Academy: McClendon will continue his football career at Point University in West Point.
LaJalen Stephens, Loganville Christian Academy: Stephens will continue his football career at at Point University in West Point.
JR Curley, Loganville Christian Academy: Curley will continue his baseball career at the University of West Alabama in Livingston, AL.
Dalton Strickland, Loganville Christian Academy: Strickland will continue his baseball career at Gardner Webb University in Boiling Springs, N.C.
Cole Pace, Loganville Christian Academy: Pace will continue his football career at Community Christian College/ East Atlanta Raiders in Atlanta.
Sheldon Arnold, Loganville High School: Arnold will continue his football career at the East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tenn.
Trevon Williams, Loganville High School: Williams will continue his football career at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO.
Cam Williams, Loganville High School: Williams will continue his football career at the Troy University in Troy, AL.
Dylan Strickland, Loganville High School: Strickland will continue his baseball career at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Caleb Garner, Loganville High School: Garner will continue his baseball career at Georgia Highlands College in Cartersville.
Dawson Hammonds, Loganville High School: Hammonds will continue his baseball career at Georgia Highlands College in Cartersville.
Ian King, Loganville High School: King will continue his baseball career at Soouth Georgia State College in Douglas.
Austen Sekowski, Loganville High School: Sekowski will continue his cross country career at Valdosta State University in Valdosta.
Athanasius Tesfaye, Loganville High School: Tesfaye will continue his cross country career at the University of Georgia in Athens.
Kamara King, Loganville High School: King will continue her volleyball career at Piedmont International in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Charlie Jackson, Monroe Area High School: Jackson will continue his football career at Gardner Webb University in Boiling Springs, N.C.
Cooper Jensen, Monroe Area High School: Jensen will continue his football career at Berry College in Rome.
Brandon Moody, Monroe Area High School: Moody will continue his football career at Berry College in Rome.
Ryan Landers, Walnut Grove High School: Landers will continue his basketball career at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega.
Austin Little, Walnut Grove High School: Little will continue his baseball career at Georgia Highlands College in Cartersville.
Colin Evon, Walnut Grove High School: Evon will continue his football career at Shorter University in Cartersville.
Lindsey Patton, Walnut Grove High School: Patton will continue her softball career at Columbus State University in Columbus.
Vanessa Wilson, Walnut Grove High School: Wilson will continue her softball career at Newberry College in Newberry, S.C.
Haley Sims, Walnut Grove High School: Sims will continue her volleyball career at Brewton Parker College in Mount Vernon.
Max Cummings, Walnut Grove High School: Cummings will continue his swimming career at Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs.