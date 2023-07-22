George Walton Academy’s Mason Mathis is a survivor.
His high school football career began during the disrupted pandemic season of 2020. A year later, he was a part of one of the worst seasons in school history following a controversial coaching change.
Last fall, he missed part of the season after going down with an injury in the Bulldogs first game.
Through it all, Mathis has persevered and provided much-needed leadership during difficult times.
“He’s been a team captain since his sophomore season,” said GWA head coach Logan Beer. “He’s one of the first ones who will stop a drill in practice to make sure everyone’s doing things right. And he’s a leader in the locker room and off the field.”
Adapting to change has been a hallmark of his career thus far. He faces what might be his biggest challenge this fall.
Mathis has been a fixture on the lines of scrimmage, starting at guard on offense and tackle on defense.
At 6-foot, 245 pounds, he provided some bulk and strength on what were undersized and inexperienced units.
“It really wasn’t any secret for other defenses that most of our running plays were going to be behind him,” Beer said. “He could pull and lead or kick out. He moves really well and can block downfield.”
Fortunately for GWA, both lines return to bulk of their starters from last year. That has opened the door to use Mathis in a couple of new spots.
On offense, he’ll likely start at fullback, where he’ll continue to be among the lead blockers, just from a different spot. On defense, he’ll probably open at middle linebacker.
To that end, the Bulldogs senior has lost 20 pounds, maintaining his strength while improving his speed and endurance.
“He a great athlete and a bright kid,” Beer said. “He already knows all the positions on the field.”
And both are positions of need for GWA.
But in addition to helping the team, they could improve Mathis’ standing among college recruiters.
His size doesn’t fil the mold of the traditional college lineman. But he could be more attractive at linebacker or maybe even tight end.
“We were also thinking about him and how we could help him for the next level,” Beer said. “We wanted to put him in a spot where he could help us and himself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.