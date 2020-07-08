It’s been a busy summer news season so far. Between the resurgence of coronavirus, the toppling of statues and burning of public and private property, and businesses and celebrities falling all over themselves to flout their virtuosity, the media’s hardly had a chance to catch its collective breath.
So it’s no surprise that a recent mega-announcement from the Georgia High School Association was lost amid all the noise. A couple of weeks ago, the state’s high school sports governing body voted to mandate the shot clock in basketball.
Georgia becomes the first state in the South to adopt the rule, which will require offenses to take a shot within 30 seconds.
Moreso than the 3-point line, limiting time of possession will have a transformative affect on the game. No doubt, hoops coaches across the state are scrambling to rework games plans and philosophies to adapt to the new reality.
They needn’t rush. In a wise move, GHSA says it will phase in the clock over a three-year period. This winter, assuming there is a season, the clock will be used only in holiday tournaments or showcase games. The next year, it’ll expand to region games.
But come 2022-2023, it will be used universally.
Kudos to GHSA, because the new rule will require some major adjustments.
First off, schools will have to acquire the countdown clocks, which will be no minor expense. Purchasing and installing the devices could cost upwards of $3,000.
Once the games begin, clock officials will have another layer of responsibility besides just stopping and starting the game clock. It’ll definitely be a huge learning curve.
But the real challenge will come on the court. Recent trends in basketball have been toward a faster-paced game. But depending on their team’s skill set, coaches could fall back on the lumbering half-court game.
Now, that’ll no longer be an option.
Certainly, the new rule will take away one of the strategies weaker teams could use. When facing a superior opponent, an underdog could always stall the ball, limiting their opponent’s possessions and nullifying their physical superiority.
If winning’s the only object, and it’s certainly important, milking the clock is a viable option. But truth is, most players and fans would rather see their team lose playing the game straight up than win by perverting the game.
I witnessed it first-hand many years ago. A local girls coach was well known for employing the tactic, much to the dismay of his players and supporters. In what turned out to be his final game, he had his players stand around holding the ball from the opening tip.
It didn’t take long for the crowd to begin expressing its disapproval, most notably his own fans. As for the players, it was equally embarrassing and humiliating.
Fortunately, thanks to a bold move by the GHSA, prep basketball in Georgia just took a major leap forward.
