Social Circle’s Jude Nelson entered the 2022 football season buried on the depth chart of a deep and experienced wide receiver position group.
Ahead of him were Mason Moore and Deshan Hyman, who were among the most prolific pass catchers in the county the previous fall.
He ended the regular season ranked second in the county behind Moore in reception yards. But he overtook his teammate with a pair of outstanding performances in the postseason, finishing with 801 yards and seven touchdowns.
“It helped early on that he had a few other guys lined up on the other side of the field drawing most of the attention,” said Redskins head coach Rob Patton. “But by the end of the season, he was still making catches and had a lot of yards.”
It also helped that he was part of a pass-happy offense led by record-setting quarterback Logan Cross.
The two hooked up in one of the biggest plays of the season, a pass and catch that was the Redskins only touchdown in a 10-7 victory over Whitefield Academy in the first round of the state playoffs.
Heading into the new season, Nelson faces a unique challenge. He’ll be the Redskins top returning receiver. But he’s also competing to replace Cross at quarterback.
“He’s been eager to learn and worked hard to pick everything up,” Patton said of Nelson’s offseason work at quarterback. “He’s done everything we’ve asked of him.”
His primary competitor for the position, Sean Crews, had a solid spring as well and might be the frontrunner, if only to keep Nelson at wideout, where he a proven playmaker at the position.
“He’s got speed and great hands,” Patton said. “And he can catch the ball wherever it’s thrown, on the sideline or the back of the endzone. He made some amazing catches last year.”
In addition to his offensive responsibilities, Nelson will be needed on the other side of the ball this fall, where he’ll likely start at cornerback.
