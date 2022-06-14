Going into his third year with the Loganville High School football program Head Coach Brad Smith is seeing signs that a needed cultural change is happening within the Red Devils.
The first big buy-in was the overall numbers. Smith said 115 players came out for spring practice and it ended with 120. That’s 45-50 more than the next closest team in Walnut Grove at 70.
The commitment has stayed strong through the first part of summer.
“Right now we’ve been averaging about 95 to 100. It’s always that rising sophomore class that’s hard to get a hold of,” Smith said.
“Our goal was to continue to build the program and the culture that we started,” Smith said. “It’s been two years and we’ve started to see it. We also wanted to get more confidence. We beat Miller Grove in our spring game (21-14) and that kind of jump started our summer.”
“One of their scores was a scoop and score after we fumbled the ball and then they hit us on a middle screen on a third-and-25. Still, it was a good game for us.”
Smith said the one area the Red Devil staff had to address was the linebacker corp.
“It was the linebackers,” Smith said. “It was the issue we had, but we have had some guys step up in that position and take it over. It’s still a position of need.”
Loganville, like many of the Walton County teams plays a 3-4 on defense. It’s a defense that relies on having a lot of linebackers, not only the four starters, but at least four backups as well.
On offense, the Red Devils will continue with what Smith termed a “Power Spread.”
“Over the time we had, we executed it well. There’s a lot of things we can improve on, but the biggest thing we wanted to address and we’ve started to become what we are is physicality. We are a physical football team and we are going to run the football first.”
Loganville is part of a six-team passing league this summer that includes Walnut Grove, George Walton Academy, Prince Avenue Academy from Athens and Social Circle.
“All this passing is good, but you don’t win football games in underwear. We want to run the football and play-action pass. That’s the part we did really well in the spring. And we want it to translate into how we do everything this summer, out here, in the weight room. We want to carry it into the fall.”
The passing league’s big benefit for Smith is two new Red Devil quarterbacks.
“We had two quarterbacks move in, including a rising freshman. We’ve got some good things happening. We need to find some depth at running back. We have Solomon Leslie back, but we need more than one guy there. We also have four out of our five starting linemen back.”
The one missing piece in the offensive line is to find a viable tackle.
Loganville will continue league play today at Walnut Grove. They will also play at George Walton and Social Circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.