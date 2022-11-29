In its second year of flag football, Loganville coach Bran Mills said he and his staff were able to figure some things out about the new sport and how to compete.
Loganville has certainly learned how to compete this fall. The Lady Red Devils are 11-0 and have earned one of four top seeds in the Georgia High School Athletic Association’s Class A-AAAA State playoffs.
Loganville played host to a four-team playoff pod Tuesday at Red Devil Stadium. The Lady Red Devils faced LaGrange in the opening round. A win there, and they would have faced either Therell or Hebron Christian.
Mills led Loganville to its sixth state title in baseball back in May at Rome, home of the Atlanta Braves’ A affiliate.
On Monday, Mills said if Loganville can reach the semifinals, they would be at the Atlanta Falcons’ training facility in Flowery Branch.
“That’s really cool,” Mills said.
As for his team, getting more coaches and players involved has helped.
“We have learned a lot scheme wise over the last year,” Mills said. “We added two more coaches and we’re a lot more comfortable with things.”
Competitive flag football for girls is a 7-on-7. It’s basically like what high school football players practice in the summer, in working on passing games.
Girls flag football, however, features more of a run game.
Playing quarterback for Loganville is Katie Beth Bolmon. Bolmon is a point guard on the basketball team.
“She’s done well for us and we have some other basketball players like Juliana Williams,” Mills said.
The team also features three standouts from Loganville’s state runner-up softball team that went 32-7 this fall. The list includes All-Region players Megan Waites and Rivers Sampson, and Region Player of the Year Brooklin Lippert.
Lippert is known for her speed around the base paths. In flag football, she regularly plays corner.
“We’ve been gradually adding things on offense for her,” Mills said.
Walnut Grove, also in its second year, made the playoffs. The Lady Warriors (5-4) are a four-seed and played at Northside Columbus on Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.