LHS flag football

Loganville quarterback Katie Beth Bolmon scrambles past a Walnut Grove defender in a game from Nov. 15 that Loganville won 34-0. Brett Fowler|Brett Fowler Photography

In its second year of flag football, Loganville coach Bran Mills said he and his staff were able to figure some things out about the new sport and how to compete.

Loganville has certainly learned how to compete this fall. The Lady Red Devils are 11-0 and have earned one of four top seeds in the Georgia High School Athletic Association’s Class A-AAAA State playoffs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.