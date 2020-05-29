MONROE, Ga. — The county’s three parks will play host to baseball and softball opening day Monday, with games at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Walton County Parks and Recreation delayed the start of the seasons from mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent state of emergency.

“We are excited to move forward with opening day of our baseball and softball season,” Parks and Rec Director Jody Johnson said.

“After taking the necessary precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we are ready to offer families the opportunity to cheer on their favorite player while creating cherished memories for years to come.”

Between games, staff will take time for cleaning and taking other precautionary measures.

The leagues are open to children ages 5-18 and will feature games at Criswell Park in Monroe, South Walton Park in Social Circle and West Walton Park in Loganville.