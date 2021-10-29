LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Apalachee all but eliminated Loganville from consideration from the high school football playoffs, taking a 37-14 victory Friday night in a Region 8-AAAAA game.
The host Red Devils (3-6 overall, 2-4 region) fumbled the opening kickoff. Thomas Ouma recovered for Apalachee and the ensuing drive by the Wildcats ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Skinner.
Brody Ham’s point-after kick made it 7-0 early.
Runs by Prince Tate and Colby Soles on Apalachee’s next drive led to a 3-yard TD run by Jeff Roberts with just over two minutes to go in the quarter.
Loganville got on the board early in the second with quarterback Cooper Kennedy’s 28-yard TD run. Devin Pugh kicked it to 14-7.
Apalachee (4-5, 4-2) answered with a 25-yard field goal by Ham.
Loganville mounted a final drive before the break. Kennedy threw a 47-yard pass to Jzon Hawkins, which led to a 37-yard scoring connection between the two. Pugh’s kick 39 seconds before halftime.
Apalachee led 17-14 at intermission.
The teams swapped short drives to start the third quarter but the Wildcats’ next drive included a 73-yard touchdown run by Tate.
Apalachee extended its lead with a 13-yard touchdown run by Colby Sikes.
During a rainy fourth quarter, Apalachee iced the game with a 1-yard touchdown run by Skinner.
Tate ran for 172 yards and Skies 121.
Kennedy paced Loganville with 178 yards passing. Hawkins had 131 yards receiving.
Loganville ends the regular season next week at Walnut Grove. Apalachee plays host to Jackson County.
