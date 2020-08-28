While football season doesn’t start until Friday, high school softball has been in full swing since the beginning of August. Local teams began their respective region schedules this week in a quest for a state playoff berth.
Loganville
Despite a slow start, the Lady Devils have started winning games where it counts. Loganville is now 2-1 in Region 8-AAAAA and 3-6 overall after defeating Jackson County Wednesday and splitting a doubleheader with Greenbrier on Thursday.
The Lady Devils defeated Jackson County 9-0 behind the arm of Ashleigh Miles, who allowed just one hit against the Lady Panthers. Offensively, Brooklin Lippert and Sarah Glick led the way for the Lady Devils with Lippert going 2-for-3 with two RBIs while Glick racked up three RBIs thanks to a monster 2-run shot over the left field fence.
Loganville suffered its first region loss of the year in Game 1 against Greenbrier, but bounced back to win Game 2 by a final of 10-2 in five innings. Glick, Katie Plummer and Shelby Coffey each had two hints in Game 2, with Coffey accounting for three RBIs.
The Lady Devils travel to Apalachee on Tuesday before returning home Thursday for a doubleheader with Clarke Central.
Walnut Grove
Much like Loganville, Walnut Grove was slow out of the gate. However, the Lady Warriors made up for the slow start with a walkoff win over Clarke Central Wednesday and a sweep of Jackson County on Thursday that including an eyepopping 21-10 win over the Lady Panthers in Game 1.
Grayson Perry sealed Walnut Grove’s first win of the year with a 2-run homer that gave the Lady Warriors a run rule victory over Clarke Central. Perry finished the game 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Perry stayed hot at the plate the following day, going 3-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored during Walnut Grove’s 21-10 win over Jackson County in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Walnut Grove went on to win Game 2 by a final of 7-3.
Walnut Grove are now 3-3 overall and 3-0 in Region 8-AAAAA play. The Lady Warriors return to action Tuesday at Greenbrier followed by a home doubleheader with Apalachee on Thursday.
George Walton
The Lady Bulldogs moved to 5-1 overall with a close 5-4 win over Prince Avenue Christian on Tuesday.
Caroline Conner picked up her second win of the year in the circle with a three-hit complete game against the Lady Wolverines where she struck out seven and gave up no earned runs on 107 pitches.
Conner, along with Hayden Stancil and Alana Griffith, had multiple hits in the contest. All three finished the game 2-for-4 with Stancil driving in two runs while Conner drove in one.
George Walton was set to face off against Mt. deSales in a doubleheader Saturday morning. GWA travels to St. Francis on Thursday.
Social Circle
The Lady Redskins have lost their last two contests, but that’s no knock on Social Circle. Social, a Class A school, lost 9-0 to Class AAAAA Apalachee Monday and was just three runs shy of beating Class AAAA Madison County on Wednesday.
Social Circle was set to face Prince Avenue Christian, Commerce and Stephens County Saturday before hosting Greene County on Tuesday.
