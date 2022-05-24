Loganville High School and Cartersville High School will converge one more time in Rome Tuesday to decide the 2022 Class AAAAA state baseball champion.
The teams split a doubleheader Saturday with the LHS Red Devils winning game one 5-4 and Cartersville holding on for a 1-0 win in the nightcap.
Game three of the series was set for Monday but was delayed a day due to weather conditions.
Cartersville, 32-7, forced the issue by winning Game 2, 1-0, behind a brilliant pitching performance from Caden Carroll. Carroll tossed a complete game shutout, fanning nine while allowing just five hits and no walks.
The loss snapped a 13-game winning streak for LHS.
The Red Devils used four pitchers in game two, with ace Trenton Burnett going three innings before being pulled after giving up the game’s lone run, an unearned run in the first inning.
Loganville Head Coach Bran Mills tipped his cap to Cartersville and Carroll.
“That’s a good ball club,” Mills said of the Hurricanes. "Caden Carroll going for them there on the mound, he was something else. He was pretty good, just lights out.”
Mills said Carroll had a lot going good.
“He got some calls. He worked the outer half of the plate and had a good fastball going. He also had the slider.”
Still, the Red Devils had a chance to do something in the sixth.
“Yep, that was it. Sherman Johnson just could not buy a hit,” Mills said. “He had no luck at all tonight.”
In the LHS sixth, Matthew Heard reached on an error with one out. Pinch runner Hoyt Dobeck was sacrificed over to the third by Joseph Johnson.
Jackson Chizek then hit a hard ball but Carroll was able to make the grab in stride to get the third out.
In the seventh, Johnson hit a smash to third base that was caught by Cartersville’s Hank Smith.
A pinch hit single by Kyle Shivers got the Red Devil fans pumped. Carroll, though, left him stranded with a game-ending strikeout.
Cartersville’s lone run in Game 2 came in the first when Elliott Easton reached on a fielders choice. He went to second on a hit by Drew Rothschild and then scored when a ball to third was not grabbed in time.
Burnett overcame the error with two strikeouts to end the threat.
Cartersville threatened in the third with two, one-out hits but he fanned the next two to end that threat.
Jordan Davis pitched two good innings for LHS, with four strikeouts. Fisher Proctor pitched the sixth to keep it close.
Christian Donaldson had a hit in the fifth, his third of the series. Johnson and Chizek had hits in the fourth, both with two out.
Cartersville Coach Kyle Tucker praised both teams.
‘They’ve got a great pitchng staff, we have a great pitching staff,” Tucker said. “The team that throws the most strikes, plays good defense and can get a hit with somebody on base, it’s an easy formula, but very hard to execute, but whoever does it, is going to win.”
