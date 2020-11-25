Loganville (5-5 overall, No. 4 in 8-AAAAA) at St. Pius X (8-1 overall, No. 1 in 5-AAAAA)
With last week’s rout of cross-county rival Walnut Grove, the Red Devils made the playoffs for the fifth time in the past six seasons. But by virtue of finishing fourth in the league, they’ll face a region champ for the third straight time.
Loganville has gotten its offense rolling the past two weeks. Senior quarterback Tanner Greene, in his fourth and final season as the Red Devils’ starter, has led the resurgence. After struggling through the air early in the season, he’s exploded the past three weeks for 1,638 yards.
He’ll need a big night against a St. Pius defense that’s allowing just 13 points a game. After losing to rival Westminster the third week of the season, the eighth-ranked Golden Lions rolled through their region unbeaten to win their 10th league title.
Friday’s showdown will mark the third straight year the two schools have collided, with St. Pius winning the previous two during the regular season.
