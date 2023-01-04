Welcome 2023. We look forward to what you have to offer us over the next 12 months. But I must warn you: you’ve got a lot to live up to when it comes to your predecessor.
The 2022 prep sports year was one for the books. Before I look ahead, I’d like to take one quick glance behind at a few of my most memorable moments.
It should be old hat by now, but watching the Loganville baseball team win yet another state title is always a thrill.
Of course, there was an added twist as, for the first time in over two decades, Jeff Segars wasn’t running the show. But you’d have never known considering how the Red Devils rolled through the playoffs with just single skinny loss.
New manager Bran Mills never wavered, despite the unenviable task of replacing a legend. Of course, having worked under Segars for most of his tenure, he had the good sense of not rocking the boat.
The result was a state title all his own.
A few months later, barely a month into the football season, Social Circle played host to unbeaten and eight-ranked Lamar County. The Trojans were led by Atlanta Journal-Constitution Super 11 player C.J. Allen, who’s currently working out with the University of Georgia as it prepares for a run at a national title.
The Redskins were riding a three-game winning streak in which they’d outscored opponents by an average of 22 points. But they were likely in for a humbling against a superior foe.
The final score was 39-7, but not in the way I’d expected. Social Circle won its fourth straight, but more importantly, its first ever over a ranked opponent.
Having watched more than my share of dreadful Redskins losses, it was cool to see them pull off the upset.
Finally, I’ve covered high school sports in Walton County for over 20 years now, so it’s not nothing when I say the most impressive atmosphere I’ve ever witnessed was on the second day of March inside the appropriately nicknamed “Inferno”.
Both Loganville teams had reached the Elite Eight of the Class AAAAA basketball tournament and had someone ended up with home games.
The gym was packed, the crowd was on fire, and the swing in momentum and emotions was equal parts exhilarating and exhausting.
Unfortunately, both teams lost. But that hardly overshadowed an unforgettable night of high school hoops.
Good luck 2023. Here’s hoping you can keep the thrills coming.
David Johnson is a long-time sports correspondent for The Walton Tribune.
