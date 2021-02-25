It was raining 3’s Friday night in Commerce as Social Circle’s Tyrhell Branch dropped in seven 3-point shots during the Redskins’ 71-55 win over Commerce to clinch the No. 3 seed out of Region 8-A Public.
Branch finished the
evening with 31 total points followed by AJ Vinson with 13 and Cam Gaither with 12.
Social Circle jumped out to an early 18-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back resulting in a 36-23 lead at halftime.
Commerce clawed back in the third quarter and outscored the Redskins 17-13, but Social Circle still maintained a 49-40 lead heading into the fourth. The Redskins answered with big 22-15 run in the fourth to win 71-55.
Social Circle now gets set to travel to Taylor County High School in Butler on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. Class A Public playoff showdown with the Vikings.
