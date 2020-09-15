MADISON — Carver Middle School is still searching for its first win of the 2020 season.
The Wildcats fell to Morgan County 12-6 last week to fall to 0-2 on the year.
“Just like last week, we played with great effort once we got our feet under us,” Carver head coach John Cooksey said. “We seemed to really settle down and play the way we're capable of playing.”
Morgan County got on the board first with a 33-yard touchdown run, but missed the 2-point try, to make it 6-0 early in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs scored again on a long touchdown run to make it 12-0.
After exchanging punts in the second half, Carver scored on a 14-yard run by C.J. Wellborn to cut the lead to 12-6.
However, neither team could move on their final possessions leaving Morgan County with the lead as time expired.
“We missed on some open stuff a few times during the game that could've been the difference in the game,” Cooksey said. “Again, proud of their effort. It’s frustrating to lose, but proud of these kids.”
Carver hosts cross-county rival Youth Middle on Wednesday at the Purple Pit.
