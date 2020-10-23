ATHENS — Every four years, George Walton Academy rolls into Athens Christian and pulls out a dramatic victory.
The tradition continued Friday night.
In 2012 and 2016, it was last second field goals that put the Bulldogs over the top. This year, it was a length-of-the-field drive that drove a stake into the Eagles heart and gave GWA a 27-22 win.
Trailing by two points and buried on their own 2-yard line with just four minutes left in the game, the Bulldogs drove 98 yards in 15 plays.
With just six seconds left from the Athens 12-yard line, GWA freshman quarterback Gavin Hall dropped back and connected with senior Jake Whitten in the left flat. He caught the ball at the five, turned and bulled his way into the front corner of the end zone, setting off a mad celebration on the visiting sideline.
The win keeps alive the Bulldogs hopes of winning their first-ever Region 8-A title. They face a huge test next Friday as second-ranked Prince Avenue comes to Don Williams Field.
After rolling to four straight wins, including an upset of eighth-ranked Holy Innocents last Friday, George Walton Academy figured to have little trouble with Athens Christian. But the 31-point favorite Bulldogs struggled all night to contain the Eagles rushing attack.
Junior running back Johne’ss Davis, who gashed Providence Christian last week for 317 yards and four touchdowns, ran for 254 against the Bulldogs.
But the GWA bent but didn’t break, holding the Eagles to a single field after giving up three touchdowns in the first half and trailing 19-14 at intermission.
The Bulldogs cut their deficit to two points when Laythan Folgman scored on a 4-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter.
GWA defense then stiffened, forcing back-to-back punts by the Eagles, the last of which set up the dramatic game-winning drive.
The lead changed hands five times in the first half.
Athens set the tone early, moving 85 yards in eight plays on its opening possession, culminated by an 11-yard run by Nalen Curry. The PAT was blocked.
GWA struck right back, moving 75 yards in just four plays with Whitten running the final 27. The point after put the Bulldogs up 7-6.
The Eagles fumbled away their next possession, but after forcing GWA to give the ball on downs, the drove 81 yards, with Davis carrying seven times for 68 yards before scoring on a 1-yard dive over right tackle.
The Bulldogs regained the lead on the ensuing possession, driving 66 yards in 10 plays. Hall went the final 20 on a run around the right end.
But Athens scored the final points of the half on a 34-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Navy Curry to his brother Nalen.
George Walton Academy kept its record unblemished at 5-0 and moves to 1-0 in the league. The win was the fifth straight for GWA over Athens Christian.
