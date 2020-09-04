WALNUT GROVE — The Walnut Grove High School volleyball team is glad to be able to concentrate on opposing teams now.
After a strange offseason, including a two-week hiatus due to COVID-19, things have returned to some degree of order for coach Ashley Benedict’s team. The Lady Warriors have posted three wins in the first portion of the 2020 campaign and are looking to make an impact in region play.
WGHS finished in the top four of its region last fall and advanced to state. Benedict, now in her second season directing the program, said the competition will be strong again in 2020 with a revamped region for the Lady Warriors.
Benedict foresees several teams being strong in Region 8-AAAAA.
“From what I saw last year, I think the teams to beat are Clarke Central, Eastside, Loganville and us,” Benedict said. “Of course, the new teams to the region will surely bring the competition to the next level.”
Apalachee High School in nearby Barrow County has been a consistent volleyball force in recent years and is a region foe for Walnut Grove this fall.
Just as the 2020 Lady Warriors were making final preparations for the new season the players had to stay away from practice due a quarantine. The team has returned, however, and is fully concentrating on being strong on the court.
Benedict said it has not been as tough as she feared it might be dealing with the COVID-19 situation, other than the missed preparation time.
“It was not as challenging as we thought,” the coach said. “We had outlined guidance from the school district and the GHSA (Georgia High School Association).”
Seniors Emily Hyman, Chassidy King, Neely Smith, Halania Yancey, Gracie Needham and Randy Daniell are being looked upon for leadership on and off the court.
Sophomore Denver Rice will also be a key player for the Lady Warriors.
Upcoming matches for Walnut Grove include a home match with North Oconee on Tuesday and a road contest at Union Grove on Thursday. The event at Union Grove is a tri-match also featuring Veterans High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.