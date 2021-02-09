Walton County is now home to not one but two state champion swimmers.
During the Georgia High School Association’s state swim meet at Georgia Tech last week, Loganville’s Anderson Holcomb picked up two state titles and set a few new school records while George Walton’s Charlie Stout picked up a title of his own.
Stout took home the gold in the Class 1A-3A 200 meter IM while also finishing second in the 100- yard breaststroke.
The George Walton Academy boys team of Stout, Timothy Pham, Baylor Lingner and Jake Stout finished 11th in the 200-yard medley as well as 11th in the 200-yard freestyle. On the girls side, the Lady Bulldogs’ 200-yard medley team of Madison Taylor, Emma Dopp, Meridyth Dopp and Sarah Digby finished eighth in the event.
In the Class 4A-5A bracket, Loganville’s boys team finish 11th and the girls 16th.
Holcomb swam an exceptional race and got his first title in the 200 IM with a time of 1:53.02, which is also a new school record. He was not done yet, because in the last individual event of the evening, Holcomb broke his own LHS record and won his second title in the 100 breaststroke. He beat the field by almost two seconds with a time of 56.56. Sophomore Michael Eberhart also had a fast meet and placed eighth in the 100 backstroke. Junior Luke Cassara also had a great meet finishing 16th in the 100 free and 26th in the 50 free.
The Loganville boys also swam fast in their relays.
The relay of Eberhart, Holcomb, Cassara and senior captain Casey Taube broke the LHS record with a sixth-place finish in the 200 medley relay and placed ninth in the 200 free relay with another terrific swim. The 400-yard free relay of Trent Sekowski, senior captain Eric Dunn, Taube and Eberhart swam very well and placed 16th overall.
The Lady Red Devils had a fantastic state meet, even though they were one of the youngest teams of the 47 teams participating in this state meet. The girls got off to a fast start with sophomore Abby Zboran, who broke two LHS records and had two top-10 individual finishes. Abby swam two smart and fast races, placing fourth in the 500 free with a time of 5:13.05 and finished sixth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:10.11.
In relay competition the Lady Devils 200 medley relay of Kyleigh Ryan, Lexie Holliday, Zboran and Haley Warden swam great and placed 11th in the state. The 200 free relay of Ryan, Morgan Askew, Emma Shiels and Warden swam extremely well and had a time of 1:51.17. Finally, the 400 free relay of Shiels, Askew, Warden and Zboran completed a great day with a wonderful swim which finished 16th with a time of 4:02.89.
Sports Editor Brett Fowler contributed to this report.
