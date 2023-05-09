GWA boys lacrosse

The George Walton Academy boys lacrosse team captured the GIAA state title on May 5.

 Brett Fowler

LOCUST GROVE - A program for boys lacrosse started five years ago by Coach Scott Jackson reached a pinnacle Friday night at Strong Rock Christian Stadium.

Jackson’s GWA Bulldogs won the first Georgia Independent Athletic Association Lacrosse Championship beating host Strong Rock Christian 14-4 in the title match.

