LOCUST GROVE - A program for boys lacrosse started five years ago by Coach Scott Jackson reached a pinnacle Friday night at Strong Rock Christian Stadium.
Jackson’s GWA Bulldogs won the first Georgia Independent Athletic Association Lacrosse Championship beating host Strong Rock Christian 14-4 in the title match.
It was a team effort. Six different Bulldogs scored at least two goals each to lead the way.
George Walton played anybody they could find, which included several from its former association with the Georgia High School Athletics Association of 5-6 and 7-A clubs. They finished with a 12-6 record.
Trey Kirkpatrick, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer for the season, was one of three seniors to go up and get the GIAA Trophy.
“It means a lot because me and my fellow two seniors have been through a lot,” Kirkpatrick said. “We have had hard seasons, and seasons with no wins, so this means a lot to all of us. And it means to lot him (Jackson).”
As to why this season ended triumphantly, Kirkpatrick said the younger kids at GWA brought more energy to the program.
“We were blessed with a tremendous freshman corp. They helped us tremendously. And that will help even more with a great group of eighth graders,” Kirkpatrick said.
Jackson felt it was time for his team.
“I knew we could do it because we have some special kids,” Jackson said. “We moved some guys around and we had some eighth graders on the field because we have some talent there. Our guys stepped up, including Tiedrell (Ensley), the Kirkpatricks, and Marcus was a brick wall at keeper.”
George Walton dominated early and often. They scored the first four goals and led 7-2 after one half.
Tiedrell Ensley scored the first goal just a minute into the match. River Morrow followed and A.J. Dillard made it 3-0 with 3:37 left in the first quarter. Mason Kirkpatrick got the fourth goal.
Morrow, Dillard and Ensley all scored in the second quarter to push the lead to 7-2. The closest Strong Rock was at 4-1 when Bryson Colby scored with 6:49 left in the second quarter.
Trey Kirkpatrick found the net at the 10:10 mark in the third quarter and that was followed by a goal from Will Ferguson for a 9-3 lead.
Three more goals, one each by Ensley, Ferguson and Trey Kirkpatrick blew the match open in the fourth quarter at 12-3.
Ensley and Ferguson had three goals each. Morrow, Dillard and the Kirkpatricks had two each.
“Five years ago, started from the bottom and we progressed to state champs, let’s go,” Keeper Marcus Porter said.
“Teamwork, chemistry, and we trusted each other,” Porter said.
