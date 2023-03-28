Well, I’m officially old.
No, it’s not my birthday, not that you’d want to read a column about that anyway. But all the signs are there.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Online only subscription to The Walton Tribune
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|30 Days
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|180 Days
|$50.00
|for 180 days
|365 Days
|$70.00
|for 365 days
Well, I’m officially old.
No, it’s not my birthday, not that you’d want to read a column about that anyway. But all the signs are there.
First of all, I find that I repeat myself a lot. Which brings me to the second tell-tale sign.
Blake McCullers is the head baseball coach at Monroe Area.
Stop me if you’ve heard this story before. Or in this case, just turn the page.
I remember like yesterday my son’s first T-ball game. It was at the old recreation fields by the former Loganville Middle School. Where I was standing that day, dead centerfield, is about where the Kroger meat department now sits.
The leadoff batter that day was, you guessed it, Blake McCullers. He sent the first pitch sailing high over my head, the ball clearing the fence by a good 20 feet. It was the first of many as McCullers legendary baseball prowess only grew every spring.
Fittingly enough, his last hit as a player representing Walton County came a dozen years later. It was in the second game of the 2008 Class AAAA state baseball championship series down in Griffin.
The Red Devils had easily won the first game of the best-of-three series but fell behind 4-0 in the second game. They battled back to tie it at four when McCullers stepped to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
He quickly fell behind 0-and-2. Deciding to go for the juggler rather than waste a pitch, the opposing pitcher challenged the Loganville slugger with a pitch over the plate.
Seconds later, the ball was sitting behind the centerfield wall and McCullers was rounding the bases, his teammates surrounding home plate waiting for his arrival.
Bedlam ensued.
It was the greatest moment in the history of a Loganville baseball program that’s had more than its fair share of great moments.
Which is why it’s jarring to see McCullers wearing the purple and white of the Red Devils arch rival.
Surprisingly, the two have never developed much of a rivalry on the diamond. Shocking fact: Loganville and Monroe Area have faced each other in baseball just four times, the last game in 2010. The Red Devils have won every time.
That needs to change. Hopefully McCullers can convince his old coaches to put his new team on the schedule.
For now, the Loganville legend has his hands full turning around a Hurricanes program that’s not had a winning season in over a decade.
Heading into this week, they were 6-11 overall and tied for last in Region 8-AAA.
But if anyone knows to formula for building a winner, it’s McCullers who played a starring role in making the Loganville program what it is today.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I need a nap.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.