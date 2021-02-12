The basketball coaches of Region 8-A Private took note of George Walton’s successful 2020-21 campaign when the All-Region team was released last week.
A total of four Bulldog hoopers picked up All-Region honors including junior guard Noah Hicks who was named Region 8-A Private’s Player of the year.
Joining Hicks on the All-Region team is guard Kennedy Johnson, who was named second team All-Region.
First year head coach Matt Reynolds praised the potential of Hicks and Johnson before the start of the season.
“It’s like having two coaches on the floor with those guys out there,” Reynolds said.
In addition to Hicks and Johnson, sophomores Reese Gelsthorpe and Chase Jocelyn picked up All-Region honorable mention nods.
George Walton wrapped up the regular season with a 9-11 record and 6-4 record in Region 8-A private in Reynolds’ first season at the helm of the boys program. The Bulldogs went 3-22 overall last season.
The Bulldogs opened the region tournament with a 74-64 win over Loganville Christian to earn the team’s first playoff spot since 2011.
