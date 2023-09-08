John Milledge Academy had not lost a game in its past 52 tries.
Updated: September 9, 2023 @ 3:59 pm
John Milledge Academy had not lost a game in its past 52 tries.
Make that 53.
The Trojans coasted to another victory over George Walton Academy Friday night, defeating the Bulldogs 34-7.
John Milledge struck first with a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kolt McMichael to Solomon Burney. Jacob Noles kicked the point after for a 7-0 lead.
The Trojans didn’t take long to extend the lead as senior Javian Butts took the ball 78 yards for a second score on a rushing play that left the score 14-0 after the kick.
The Bulldogs struggled to get anything going, with GWA quarterback MJ Marable gaining only 14 yards on two passes in the first quarter.
They had more success in the next quarter, as the Bulldogs finally scored on a 1-yard touchdown run by freshman AJ Dillard. Will Vaughn’s kick was good to narrow the deficit to 14-7.
The Trojans had an answer, though, as they once again drove down the field and scored, this time on a 12-yard touchdown by Javian Butts to once again go up by two scores.
At halftime, the score remained 21-7. Marable remained perfect through the air on only three throws for 21 yards, while Dillard was the leading rusher before the break.
The Bulldogs had the first scoring opportunity of the third quarter, but were unable to make it count, as Vaughn missed a field goal that would have narrowed the score and instead allowed the Trojans to mount another drive midway thorugh the period.
A few minutes later, John Milledge hit paydirt with a 6-yard touchdown pass from McMichael to Bud Veal. The kick was no good for a 27-7 lead.
The Trojans scored again in the 4th quarter on a pass to Solomon Burney to go up 34-7.
It was the final score of the game as the Trojans let the seconds slip away and the Bulldogs were unable to do more before the final horn sounded.
Zack Wolf was the leading rusher of the game for the Bulldogs, with 46 yards, while Marable was five of six for 41 yards through the air.
With the win, John Milledge earned its 53rd straight victory, moving to 3-0 on the season. George Walton dropped to 2-2. They travel to Banks County next week.
