LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Four players hit solo home runs as the Gwinnett Stripers cruised to an 8-1 victory over Norfolk in a Triple-A baseball game Thursday night.
Among them was Sean Kazmar Jr., who now has 649 hits with Gwinnett. That’s a record for Triple-A play in the Braves organization, passing Damon Hollins for second on the all-time list.
Drew Waters, William Contreras and Yolmer Sanchez also had home runs.
Waters hit the first pitch thrown by former University of Georgia left-hander Kevin Smith in the bottom of the first inning, and Gwinnett added three runs in the second on a fielder’s choice by Waters and a two-out, two-run single by Christian Pache.
Tanner Roark (2-1) got the win; he was among four relievers to throw a combined five one-run innings.
The Stripers and Tides continue their six-game set at Coolray Park this weekend, with games at 7:05 p.m. Friday, 6:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday.
Stripers 4-1, Tides 3-2
Cristian Pache hit home runs in each game as Gwinnett and Norfolk split a doubleheader Wednesday.
Norfolk won Game 1, 2-1, while Gwinnett took the nightcap 4-3.
Dylan Lee got the Game 2 win for the Stripers, improving to 3-0.
