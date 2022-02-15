Three Walton County wrestlers are enjoying the view today from the top of the mountain.
Social Circle High School’s Braydon Mitchell and Lance Thacker, along with Walnut Grove High School's Landen Moss, each won state titles at the traditional state dual finals in Macon.
Mitchell (106) and Thacker (126) helped lead the Mat Redskins to a second-place overall finish while Moss (195) was a key part of the Warriors' fifth-place team showing.
“It was a crazy experience and it is great to reach the goal I have been trying to accomplish for the past six years,” Mitchell said. “It just felt like a dream come true and I want to thank my coaches and everyone who has helped me get to where I'm at.”
There was marked improvement for Social Circle from last season to the 2021-2022 campaign.
“Last year we did not have a wrestler in the finals,” SCHS coach Randy Prater said. “This year we had five and two wrestled their way to the top to earn the title of state champion.”
Mitchell and Thacker both drew the praise of their head coach.
“Braydon and Lance, like most of our team, they are very driven, hard-working young men,” Prater said. “They have bought into Social Circle wrestling, committed to the process and put in the extra work in the offseason. They have parents who have bought in as well by pushing them through the years to help them reach their goal.”
For Thacker, it is still sinking in concerning his accomplishment,
“For the last five years all the hard work has been to reach one goal,” Thacker said. “I am so grateful for my coaches, parents and teammates. Without them, I wouldn't be where I am today. The hard work doesn't stop here. As a team we have to train even harder.”
Connor Castillo (120), Kacen Taylor (145) and Will Hames (160) were each runner-up in their respective weight classes for SCHS while James Eldridge (152), Rowen Vandergriff (195) and Tucker Cleary (220) were third.
Caden Prater (132) and Sean Crews (138) were fourth and Ben Bruce (285) was fifth for the Mat Redskins.
SCHS compiled 200.5 team points to finish as state runner-up behind Trion who totaled 225.
It was a Walton County matchup in the finals of Class AAAAA as Moss defeated Loganville High School's Jason Elgwe in the championship match.
Moss led Walnut Grove while Parker Warren (182) reached the finals.
Jacob Helms (160) finished fourth while Zeb Dawkins (132), Kale Griswell (126) and Kyle Smith (285) were each fifth in their respective weight classes.
Tyler Wilhite paced Monroe Area with a fourth place finish at 285 in the AAA finals. Zillon Hammond (160) and Seth Hogan (220) were both fifth.
Te’yarah Lett was fourth for Monroe Area in the girls division.
“She is still the only
female wrestler in the county to place in the state tournament and has now done so two years in a row,” coach James Daniel said.
George Walton Academy’s Perry Jake Stone was fifth in Class A. Stone is now a three-time state placer. He was fourth as a freshman and runner-up last season.
“He would have been a four-time state placer if he hadn't gotten hurt his sophomore season in the state finals,” coach Justin Sperin said. “He compiled more than 100 career wins.”
Adam Denhardt was 1-2 in Macon but his coach said the experience he gained as a freshman is a big deal for his future.
Saturday’s traditional finals concludes the Georgia High School Association wrestling season for the 2021-2022 season.
(1) comment
Great job, wrestlers! We are proud of you.
