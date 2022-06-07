In his first full season as a varsity starter last spring, Matthew Heard was a solid reliever but underachiever at the plate.
He could be counted to close out games on the mound, but couldn’t eclipse .300 with his bat.
“He just seemed to slump the entire year,” said Loganville manager Bran Mills. “As a coaching staff, we knew he was a better player than what we were getting.”
Apparently, so did Heard. As a result, he commited to a strong off-season, particularly in the weight room, where he added 20 pounds of muscle and strength.
It paid off big.
Two weeks ago, in a rare start, Heard pitched six shutout innings against Cartersville to earn the win in the decisive Game 3 of the Class AAAAA Championship series.
But more impressively, he hit over .500 through 11 postseason games and concluded the season with the second-best batting average in the county (.443).
For his remarkable transformation, Heard is the 2022 Walton Tribune Baseball Player of the Year.
“It would be safe to say he was out MVP in the playoffs,” Mills said. “He was so good on both sides.”
While he didn’t lead in innings pitched in the postseason, he always seemed to be on the mound in critical moments. He finished the playoffs with an ERA under one.
He was at his best in the semifinals against Decatur, where he earned the victory in Game 1 and closed out the second game.
At the plate in Game 2, he went 4-for-5 with two homeruns and six RBI.
“That was an amazing game,” Mills said. “But it wasn’t surprising because he’s been great for us all year.”
Heard will continue his career next spring at North Georgia.
