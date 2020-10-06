Johnson-Gainesville (0-4 overall, 0-1 in 8-AAAAA) at Loganville (1-3 overall, 0-1 in 8-AAAAA)
Just when the Red Devils are desperately in need of a win, the perfect opponent arrives in town Friday night.
The Knights have dropped seven straight to Loganville, and it hasn’t been close. Since the streak began in 1997, the Red Devils have outscored Johnson 247-39.
The Knights are under new management this fall, but the results have been much the same. William Harrell, the third head coach in as many seasons, is still looking for his first victory. The Knights have lost all four games by an average of 42 points.
They won’t get any sympathy from the Red Devils, who have dropped three straight, including their Region 8-AAAAA opener to Greenbrier last Friday. They can’t afford any slip up if they hope to stay in the race for the region title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.