EVANS, Ga. — Greenbrier overcame a 20-0 deficit and beat Loganville 28-20 Friday night.
It was the Region 8-AAAAA high school football opener for both teams.
The Red Devils jumped to a 13-0 lead with 1:33 remaining in the first quarter.
Greenbrier answered with a touchdown, then Loganville fumbled the kickoff and the Wolfpack recovered on the Red Devils 32-yard line with 71 seconds to play before halftime.
Greenbrier couldn’t advance it though and escaped trailing 20-7.
The Wolfpack scored on a 53-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter and addded another to take the lead, 21-20, about three minutes later.
Senior outside linebacker Spencer Smith picked off a pass on the second play of the fourth quarter, and it led to an insurance score for the Wolfpack.
Greenbrier missed a 37-yard field goal with 2:50 to play and Loganville drove to the 34 in the final minutes, but the Wolfpack picked off a pass at the 19 with :16 on the clock.
Greenbrier (4-0) escaped with the victory to open 1-0 in region play.
The Wolves are at Walnut Grove (1-3, 0-1) next week. The Warriors lost at Jackson County on Friday.
Loganville (1-3, 0-1) will be back home next week, playing host to Johnson of Gainesville.
The Knights (0-4, 0-1) lost 47-7 to Eastside on Friday.
