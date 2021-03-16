LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett Stripers will wear jerseys with the names of local frontline workers in a game in May.
The team, in partnership with Northside Hospital, will have Salute to Frontline Workers Night on May 28, when the Stripers play host to Memphis.
The game will honor the doctors, nurses, health care workers, food service workers, municipal employees and other essential workers who have kept the community going during the pandemic.
Stripers players and coaches will wear specialty jerseys featuring the names of frontline workers from Gwinnett and surrounding counties, including Walton.
Through March 26, the Stripers are accepting name submissions for inclusion on the jersey via an online form at the team website.
The final jersey design will be unveiled prior to the game on May 28.
“It is our privilege to partner with Northside Hospital to recognize our local frontline and essential workers that have guided us through this difficult year,” Stripers Vice President and General Manager Adam English said.
“We feel honored to welcome them to Coolray Field for a relaxing night of Stripers baseball and a display of our gratitude and appreciation.
The Stripers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, begin play in May after all of minor league baseball had to skip the 2020 season due to COVID-19.
