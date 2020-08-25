Oconee County is expected to edge out Hart County for the football championship in the new-look Region 8-AAA, according to area sportswriters.
Monroe Area and Stephens County are also expected to make the state playoffs.
The Franklin County Citizen-Leader conducted the annual poll of seven sportswriters who cover Region 8-AAA.
Oconee County and Stephens County joined holdovers Hart, Franklin, East Jackson and Monroe in 8-AAA this season.
Participating in the poll were Shane Scoggins of The Citizen-Leader, Grayson Williams of The Hartwell Sun, Brett Fowler of The Walton Tribune, Ryne Dennis of the Athens Banner-Herald, Ben Munroe of The Jackson Herald, Jeremy Johnson of The Oconee Enterprise and Tom Law of The Toccoa Record.
Each voter was asked to rank the teams in Region 8-AAA from first to sixth, based on where the sportswriter believes the team will rank in the final standings.
First place votes were awarded six points, second place votes five and so on until sixth-place votes were given one point.
All of the points were then tallied to determine the ranking in the preseason poll.
Oconee County and Hart County were the only teams to receive first or second-place votes.
Oconee received five of the seven first-place votes in the poll and was chosen second by the two remaining voters, while Hart’s second-place finish was a result of two first-place votes and five second-place selections.
Monroe Area was a unanimous pick for third place in the region.
Stephens County edged out Franklin County for fourth place.
The Indians received four fourth-place votes and three fifth-place votes, while Franklin got two fourth-place votes, four fifth-place votes and one sixth-place vote.
East Jackson was chosen to finish last by six of the seven voters, with one voter picking the Eagles to finish fourth.
