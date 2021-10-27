After last week’s loss to Clarke Central, the Red Devils have no room for error if they hope to make it to the state playoffs for the fourth straight year.
Region 8-AAAAA is a mishmash. Clarke Central has already locked down the top spot, and Johnson-Gainesville has been eliminated from playoff contention. That leaves six teams vying for the other three postseason bids.
Loganville has now dropped three in a row in league play, and the magic number to finish among the top four is four wins.
The Red Devils have dominated the series with Apalachee, winning seven of nine, including the past two by an average of 33 points. But the Wildcats will likely put up a bigger fight this fall.
They trounced Walnut Grove last Friday, moving them into a three-way tie for second with Eastside, who they beat earlier, and Greenbrier. A victory over either Loganville or Jackson County in the season finale would snap a 12-year postseason drought.
Apalachee features a potent running game led by the duo of senior Colby Sikes and sophomore Prince Tate, who have combined for over 1,200 yards rushing.
(0) comments
