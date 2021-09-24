EVANS, Ga. — Greenbrier broke open a game that was tied late in the first half and took a 44-6 victory over Walnut Grove on Friday in a Region 8-AAAAA high school football clash.
A Walnut Grove touchdown in the final three minutes of the first half forced a 6-6 tie, but it was all-Greenbrier from there.
Walnut Grove (3-2 overall, 1-1 region) will try to get back on track Friday when winless Johnson of Gainesville (0-4, 0-2) visits for homecoming. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier (2-3, 1-1) plays host to Apalachee, which beat Eastside 22-21 Friday to get the Wildcats’ first win of the season.
