The Monroe Area High School baseball team took a big step toward qualifying for the state playoffs by sweeping East Jackson High School in region play last week.
The Canes cruised to a 20-2 win in the opening contest of the three-game series on April 13. Monroe Area pounded out 17 hits and battered Eagle pitching throughout the game.
Russell Hunley had four hits and drove in four runs while Jacob Hegwood had three hits and two RBI. Landon Housley also had two hits and Bryant Olson drove in two runs.
Lee Broach earned the win working four innings and striking out five batters. Dalton Wilcox added three strikeouts in two innings of work.
“We played about as well as you can play,” coach Chad Kitchens said of the 20-2 victory. “We had everything working for us including hitting, running, outstanding defense and excellent pitching. That was the best game we had played all season. Hats off to Lee Broach who continues to impress as a pitcher. He has done an outstanding job this season as a leader and as a pitcher.”
The first half of a doubleheader last Friday proved to be a much more competitive game with the Canes taking the 3-0 win. Hunter Redden and Aiden Fenn both had two hits and drove in runs. Broach drew two walks.
Hegwood earned the win going the distance with two strikeouts and allowing just two hits.
“I knew we were going to get a strong response from East Jackson due to how Game 1 went,” Kitchens said. “I challenged our team to be ready to answer the challenge. We again had excellent defense and an outstanding pitching effort from Jake Hegwood. We struggled on offense. We could not seem to get in sync with our running and bunting game and struggled to string together hits. We did enough to win, but we were a little disappointed in our offensive output.”
Overall, Monroe Area had six hits in the rematch.
The Canes took a 10-5 win in the second half of Friday’s doubleheader. Monroe Area had 12 hits in the contest while limiting East Jackson to only five.
Olson led the offense with three hits while Broach added two. Broach and Braydon McCoy both drove in a pair of runs.
Wilcox pitched four innings and had four strikeouts.
Trailing 5-0 after the top of the fourth inning, the Canes began climbing back in the contest with one run in the fourth. Kitchens’ team then scored five runs in the fifth inning and added four more in the bottom of the sixth.
“We had a horrendous first inning,” the coach said. “We had several defensive mistakes and it spiraled out of control. Dalton Wilcox came in and threw extremely well in relief to hold East Jackson to only one more run. We continued to struggle hitting until the fourth inning, and we finally got it going. We scored 10 runs over the last three innings to take the series.”
The three-game sweep of the region foe was the first for the program since region matchups went to a trio of contests.
“I am proud of the resiliency that this group of young men have shown,” Kitchens said. “They continued to work hard, believe in themselves and stay strong as a team despite the adversity we have faced. I am proud of how each member of this team has put the team before self. All that being said, we still have work to do. We go into the last week with a shot at making the playoffs. It is on us to make the most of this opportunity we have put ourselves in.”
