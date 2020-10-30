The Bulldogs got a glimpse of their future Friday night at Don Williams Stadium.
The Georgia Bulldogs that is.
Led by senior quarterback Brock Vandagriff, who’s expected to play college ball in Athens next fall, Prince Avenue Christian, the top-ranked team among Class A private high school football teams, rolled over George Walton Academy 41-17.
The local Bulldogs will be glad to see Vanadgriff in another uniform. In his two games against them, he compiled 664 yards and eight touchdowns.
Last November, he passed for 338 yards and four touchdowns. This time, he completed 21 of 27 passes for 326 yards and four TDs. He also scored one with his legs.
The win virtually locks down the Region 8-A title for the Wolverines while the loss was GWA’s first this season and leaves it battling for the runner-up spot with Athens Academy.
The Spartans visit George Walton on Nov. 13.
GWA got off to a quick start and led 14-7 after the first quarter. But the Wolverines defense stiffened and the offense exploded, outscoring the Bulldogs 34-3 over the final three quarters.
Up by just 6 at the half, Prince scored on its first three possessions of the second half to end any GWA hopes of an upset.
Vandagriff opened the third quarter with a 16-yard TD pass to senior running back Landon Owens.
Owens, who ran for 131 yards on 16 carries, then scored his only rushing TD on a 26-yard run.
Vandagriff capped the scoring on a 5-yard pass to Logan Johnson.
For the first time this year, GWA opted to take the ball after winning the coin toss and took advantage, driving 80 yards in 10 plays, culminated by a 2-yard run by Laythan Folgman to take a 7-0 lead.
The Wolverines tied the game on their first possessions on Vandagriff’s first TD pass, a 32-yard strike to Zac Dyer.
But the Bulldogs offense stayed hot, driving 70 yards in 11 plays, all on the ground. Quarterback Gavin Hall went the final 6 for the score.
GWA’s defense stopped Prince on its next possession, led by a Michael Dagenhart sack and a tipped pass by David Lalain.
But the Bulldogs went three-and-out on back-to-back possessions and Vandagriff took advantage, scoring on a 10-yard run and a 22-yard pass to Logan Johnson, giving his team a 20-14 lead at intermission.
GWA managed just 88 yards after scoring their first two touchdowns. Their final points came on a 22-yard field goal by Sully Croker in the third quarter.
One of the bright spots on offense for the Bulldogs was receiver Lawson Steele, who had a career best six catches for 77 yards.
GWA (5-1 overall, 1-1 region) will travel to Homer next Friday to face Banks County.
The game is a replacement for the Union County game that was canceled earlier in the season due to COVID-19.
Prince Avenue (7-1, 2-0) will take the week off after its game with Loganville Christian was canceled due to the virus.
