Last season was a trying one in many ways for the Monroe Area High School volleyball program.
The Lady Canes had to deal with being a young squad and with the effects of COVID-19. Wins and success were tough to achieve.
Perhaps the most difficult aspect of the 2020 campaign was the fact Monroe Area coach Nicole Richards missed the season due to her battle with cancer. The Lady Canes rallied around their coach, who has made a recovery and is now back with the program.
With COVID-19 not currently causing as much chaos and with their coach back with them, Monroe Area is eager to concentrate on volleyball.
“Last year was just rough all the way around,” Richards said. “The girls stuck it out. We were quarantined at times but they overcame all the adversity they faced.”
The Lady Canes coach said her team has potential but will once again be young which means several sophomores and juniors will have to step into leadership roles.
“We have been able to have some workouts and participate in camps where we competed against other teams,” Richards said. “We also have some preseason scrimmages schedule.”
Following preseason matched with Bethlehem Christian Academy and Trinity Prep of Loganville, Monroe Area will open the new season Wednesday against Eastside High School and Johnson-Gainesville.
The Lady Canes are once again in Region 8-AAA along with Stephens County, Oconee County, East Jackson, Franklin County and Hart County.
Richards said was still evaluating her team’s region foes for 2021 but said Oconee County has solid potential with its skill and athleticism.
Junior Avery Connell, the team’s libero, is a captain for the Lady Canes and her coach said she is a “general for the back row.”
“She will have to be vocal and make adjustments to make sure we are covering opens spots on the floor,” Richards said.
Sophomore Laura Leigh Pannell, a transfer from Prince Avenue, is also a team captain. She was a varsity player as a freshman. Richards said Pannell is “an all-round outside hitter and backrow defender.”
“Our biggest goal is to bond as a team and build a community of trust on and off the floor,” Roberts said of the 2021 team. “Communication will be key if we are to improve as a team each night that we step on the court.”
The coach said she is thankful to her team, their families and the Monroe Area High School community for their support during the tough 2020 campaign.
