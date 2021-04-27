Having lost five of its final six games, the Social Circle baseball team won’t enter this week’s Class A public state baseball tournament with a lot of momentum.
But oddly enough, they are feeling confident.
Finishing third in a brutal region with a roster that included just one senior and four juniors will do that for a team.
“This was my first full season with such a young team,” said Redskins manager Kevin Dawkins, who took over the program last spring during a COVID-shortened campaign. “We played a tough schedule and these guys hung in and kept pushing.”
Social Circle (15-14, 12-6 Region 8-A) will travel to Butler on Thursday to face Region 5-A public runner-up Taylor County in a first-round best-of-three series. The teams will play a doubleheader Thursday and, if necessary, a decisive third game on Friday.
Like the Redskins, the Vikings (7-7, 6-4 Region 5-A) are in the midst of a youth movement this spring. But their youngsters saw considerable less playing time since three of the teams in their region opted out of the season, erasing nine games from their schedule.
Meanwhile, the Redskins are battle tested.
Social Circle was tied for first in the region at 11-1 heading into the final two weeks of the season. But they faced a back-loaded slate that included three-game series against Washington-Wilkes and Commerce, which finished one and two in the league and are ranked eighth and 10th in the state, respectively.
The Redskins were swept by Washington-Wilkes and lost two of three to Commerce.
Jason Ball, who picked up the team’s lone victory over Commerce, is expected to get the start in the state opener. Against the Tigers, he went six innings, allowing just three hits and one run.
Ty Lemaster will probably start Game 2.
“They’ve really stepped up and done a good job for us on the mound,” Hawkins said.
A pair of sophomores have carried the team at the plate and on defense. Mason Moore leads the team in hitting. In all-important region play, he hit a sizzling .591.
Behind the plate, Mitchell McCullough has done an excellent job handling the young pitching staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.