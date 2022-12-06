For years, politicians, pundits, and even country music singers and songwriters have grappled with the notion of excess.
That is, is there any such thing as too much money, too much fun, or too much success? Opinions vary. I have some when it comes to high school sports in Georgia.
Over the next three days, the Georgia High School Association will hand out state championship trophies to eight teams at Center Parc Stadium, formerly known as Turner Field.
That’s right, eight first-place trophies. The Georgia Independent Athletic Association awarded its four winners this past weekend.
That means a dozen teams across Georgia will hold claim, backed by a golden trophy, to being the best team in the state.
Which brings me back to the issue of excess. In this case, I wonder, by increasing the number of championships, have we watered down the meaningfulness of both making the playoffs and winning a title?
I’ll let the numbers do the talking.
For 22 years, right up until the turn of the century, GHSA divided its members into four classifications, meaning only four teams could lay claim to being the top dog at the end of a season. Starting in 2000, a fifth classification was added.
Twelve years later, the number of titles awarded, if not classifications, ballooned to seven (Class A was divided into public and private divisions for the postseason). That lasted just four years until 2016, when another classification was added added.
You could argue that increasing classifications was necessary because of the growth in membership. You’d be wrong.
From 2011, with five classifications, to this year, with eight classes, the number of football-playing schools in GHSA has increased a scant four percent.
What has increased significantly is the percentage of schools “earning” playoff berths.
In 2011, just 39% made the postseason. This year, that number exploded to 60%.
In other words, six of 10 teams were deemed successful enough during the regular season to keep their seasons alive.
To put that in perspective, you could have scored 50 or less on that chemistry test and still passed. Man, I was born too soon.
This is no knock on the GHSA, which is just responding to the demands of its membership and the culture at large.
GHSA uses classifications to create a level playing field, also known as equality, in which schools of similar size are competing against each other, giving everyone an equal chance of winning.
But nowadays, that’s not good enough. We want equity, which ensures equal outcomes. Of course, until GHSA creates 400-something classifications, that’s not going to happen.
Instead, might I suggest we just turn off the scoreboards, play the games, and hand out participation trophies.
