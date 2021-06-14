The Gwinnett Stripers will retire the numbers of two Atlanta Braves legends this week.
During a six-game homestand against Nashville, the Stripers will join other Braves affiliates in retiring the No. 44 jersey of Henry Aaron and the No. 35 of Phil Niekro.
Both Hall of Fame players died during the past offseason.
The team will celebrate Aaron’s legacy during the game that begins at 7:05 p.m. Friday. The team has a “Thank You Hank” banner near the main gate at Coolray Field for fans to sign, and after the game, the banner will be given to the Aaron family.
Aaron’s No. 44 will be added to the retired numbers in Stripers history, including his brother Tommie Aaron’s No. 23. The club honored Tommie Aaron by retiring his number in 2012.
Tommie Aaron played for the Richmond Braves for four seasons, earning International League MVP honors in 1967 as the R-Braves won the league pennant.
Ten years later, he became the league’s first African American manager and in 1978 led Richmond to the Governor’s Cup championship. He died in 1984 and his number was retired a year later.
Niekro’s number goes on the wall Sunday and his grandson Chase will throw out the first pitch prior to the 1:05 p.m. game.
Niekro was a supporter of Braves minor league baseball in Gwinnett County since the team’s move was announced in 2008.
The original signature sandwich of Coolray Field, “The Knucksie,” will return to the stadium. Niekro’s name was on the first restaurant in the stadium and the sandwich contains smoked pulled pork in two different barbecue sauces, served open-faced on skillet cornbread along with pickles, caramelized onions and coleslaw.
The No. 42 of Jackie Robinson was retired across professional baseball in 1997.
At Truist Park in Atlanta and across the Braves farm system, 10 numbers are retired, those of Dale Murphy (3), Bobby Cox (6), Chipper Jones (10), Warren Spahn (21), John Smoltz (29), Greg Maddux (31), Niekro (35), Eddie Mathews (41), Henry Aaron (44) and Tom Glavine (47).
