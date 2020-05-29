The Adam Miller era at Loganville Christian Academy will go down as a short one. The Loganville private school announced Thursday it has hired Tim Wellmaker to replace Miller, who decided to stay at Shiloh High School.
“This was definitely something that caught us by surprise,” LCA athletic director Andrew Kell said. “However, I could not be more pleased to introduce a man like Tim as our new coach. His vision, energy and passion are evident when he talks about coaching young men. I look forward to the future of LCA football with Tim leading our program.”
Wellmaker was originally slated to be an assistant on Miller’s inaugural coaching staff at LCA.
Miller met with LCA officials last week and cited concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic as his reason for leaving. He is currently still under contract with the Gwinnett County School System and will remain at Shiloh High School as a teacher and coach.
Wellmaker served on the coaching staffs of both Mickey Conn at Grayson High School and Andy Dyer at Archer High School in addition to coaching numerous seasons at the youth level in the Gwinnett Football League. He most recently served as the eighth grade head football coach for the Archer Athletic Association.
In addition to serving as the head football coach, Wellmaker will also be a teacher in LCA’s physical education department as well as a weightlifting instructor. He will also be in charge of the middle school football program.
Wellmaker and his wife, Staci, have been married 33 years and have six children — Corey, Josh, Brody, Dakota, Faith and Logan.
LCA begins its inaugural season in the Georgia High School Association this fall after spending the past nine years as a member of the Georgia Independent Schools Association. The Lions will be in Region 8-A Private with fellow Walton County private school George Walton Academy as well as state powerhouses Athens Academy and Prince Avenue Christian School.
The Lions finished the 2019 season with a 5-7 record and appearance in the Elite Eight of the Georgia Independent School Association Class AAA state playoffs under former head coach and George Walton Academy alum Patrick Stewart.