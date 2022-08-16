Loganville against Monroe Area to start the football season on a big note Friday night at the newly renovated Red Devil Stadium in Loganville.
This is the second straight year the two teams are meeting in Loganville. Monroe Area won last year, 27-7. Loganville won 21-20 in overtime at Monroe in 2020.
For Loganville head coach Brad Smith, this is the third meeting with the Purple Hurricanes of coach Kevin Reach. Smith has served under Reach back in Gwinnett County and has the upmost respect for his former boss and current team.
“I’ve known Coach Reach for a long time and his teams are always well-prepared. They’ve been successful because they keep it simple, and what they do on offense and defense, they do it really well. And they are always going to be athletic,” Smith said before the Hurricanes’ scrimmage last week.
Monroe Area was not sharp in the 10-0 loss to Eastside. Reach said a number factors seemed to faze his team, like the unusual setting with the Canes being the home team while the game was at Redskins Stadium. A bigger factor was quarterback Jeremiah Anderson was under a no-contact rule and could not run.
“We didn’t play very well. I’m glad it wasn’t Loganville, but we did do some good things,” Reach said.
Loganville was sharp in their exhibition game, beating Cedar Shoals 31-18. The Red Devils had more than 300 yards in offense, including 200 on the ground.
“We executed OK,” Smith said. “We were up 28-6 at the half, so really pleased with that.”
Both teams have outstanding running backs and a really good middle linebacker. For Loganville, its Solomon Leslie and linebacke Jason Eligwe. For Monroe its Alan Jones and linebacker Jakyri Jones.
Walnut Grove at Jasper County
Finally change the trajectory of their program? It’s a key season for both Walnut Grove and its fifth-year head coach Robert Andrews.
The Warriors have won just eight games over the past four falls. New Warriors principal Lindsey Allen has made it a priority for the school to become competitive in the region and get playoff berths.
The Warriors dropped down to Class AAAA from AAAAA during the recent Georgia High School Association reclassification. But that’s no guarantee of a winning season. Region 8-AAAA features some traditional powers, led by No. 2 North Oconee
Who exactly the Warriors will be playing in the opener remains a mystery? Formerly known as Monticello, the school’s new building reads Jasper County. However, for athletic competition, the school was called Monticello and retained its old nickname the Hurricanes.
Whatever you call them, the Hurricanes have struggled mightily since the turn of the century. They’ve not enjoyed a winning season in 18 years.
Loganville Christian at Creekside
Can the Lions reverse their fortunes by returning to their roots?
After two tough seasons as a member of GHSA, during which they went 2-15, they’ll return to GISA this fall.
David Johnson contributed the Walnut Grove, LCA previews.
