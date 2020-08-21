Dominant.
That’s the word that describes Taylor Tinsley’s performance in the circle Tuesday night in a 6-1 win over Loganville. The George Walton junior pitched a complete game on 100 pitches, allowing just four hits while recording an eye-popping 19 strikeouts.
The 19 strikeouts in Tuesday night’s contest puts Tinsley just 30 shy of 500 in her high school career. She currently on pace to shatter the county’s single-season strikeout record.
But it wasn’t just Tinsley that won the game, the Lady Bulldogs offense was clicking on all cylinders, racking up six runs on eight hits including a solo home run by Riley Wilson. Wilson was 2-for-4 at the plate with two hits followed by Caroline Conner who was a perfect 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs. Alana Griffith, facing her former team, went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Despite Loganville’s struggles offensively, senior Madison Keener still found a way to get on base. The slapper was 2-for-3 on the evening with one run scored. Megan Waites and Brooklin Lippert also picked up a hit each for the Lady Devils.
Grace Kendrick pitched four innings for Loganville, giving up just four hits and one earned run while striking out three. Ashleigh Miles entered in relief and pitched three innings, giving up just four hits and two earned runs.
Loganville returned to action Friday and Saturday at the Hawk/Bulldog tournament at Mill Creek High School. The Lady Devils begin region play Tuesday against Jackson County followed by a region doubleheader with Greenbrier on Thursday.
George Walton was set to play the Gino Vizzi P4 Hawk Invitational Friday and Saturday at Flowery Branch before returning home Tuesday to face area foe Prince Avenue.
