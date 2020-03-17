After three seasons, Walnut Grove is looking for a new girls basketball coach.
Walnut Grove recently parted ways with head coach Byron Farmer, who had served in the position since 2017. The Lady Warriors were 17-56 in his three years at the helm.
“We would like to thank Coach Farmer for his hard work and dedication to the Walnut Grove girls basketball program the last three years,” Walnut Grove Athletic Director Taylor Brooks said. “Even though we are heading in a different direction, coach Farmer’s leadership has made a positive impact on the program and we would like to wish him the best.”
The Lady Warriors have struggled in recent years. The program’s playoff appearance was in 2014 when the Lady Warriors fell to Redan in the first round of the state playoffs. Walnut Grove finished 14-14 that season and haven’t been above the .500 mark since that time. The Lady Warriors finished with a 4-20 record this season.
“It was a rough situation when I got there and I hope I helped change it a little bit,” Farmer said. “The situation has made me even more grateful for the men who taught me how to play this game and who I’ve modeled myself after as a coach. I hope I get another opportunity one day to continue to do what I love.”