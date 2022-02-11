If the regular season is any indication, it could be a banner year at state for boys basketball in Walton County.
Three teams — Walnut Grove, Social Circle, and George Walton —enter their respective regions tournaments as the No. 1 seed, having each finished atop their leagues.
Walnut Grove (21-4), ranked No. 8 in Class AAAAA, earned its first region title since 2016 when it won a school-record 24 games but were upset in the first round of state.
George Walton (16-4) captured its first regular-season league crown since it joined the Georgia High School Association in 2010. It will be their last as the Bulldogs are leaving to rejoin the Georgia Independent School Association next fall.
But Social Circle (25-0) has made the biggest splash, going unbeaten while dominating its region and ascending to the top of the state rankings in one poll.
Loganville (14-9) ended the year in third place in Region 8-AAAAA, Monroe Area came in fourth in Region 8-AAA, and Loganville Christian finished last in Region 8-A Private.
GWA is hosting the Region 8-A Private tournament, which began this past week.
All of the other tournaments start this week.
In 8-AAAAA, Loganville gets a first-round bye and will host the second round on Wednesday against the winner of Jackson County and Apalachee, teams they swept during the regular season.
Walnut Grove earned an automatic state bid and is playing for seeding in the next tournament. They will open play in the league semifinals, which will be held Friday at Jackson County.
In 8-AAA, Monroe Area fell to fourth in the league after losing to Oconee County Thursday. As a result, they’ll play Stephens County in the opening round at Oconee on Tuesday.
In 8-A Public, Social Circle will begin tournament action on Thursday in the semifinals, where they will face the winner of the Washington-Wilkes-Greene County game.
GIRLS
The Loganville failed to defend their Region 8-AAAAA title, but finishing second ensured they’ll be back in the state tournament for the eighth time in the past nine years.
Where they’ll be seeded depends on how they perform in next week’s league tournament. By finishing runner-up, Loganville (17-6) gets a bye to the semifinals, where it’ll likely end up facing cross-county rival Walnut Grove (16-9).
On the strength of their first winning season in over a decade, the Lady Warriors finished third, which earned them a first-round bye.
They’ll begin tournament play on Wednesday at home against the winner of Apalachee and Eastside.
In Region 8-AAA, Monroe Area (7-18) finished fifth and will probably face Franklin County in the first round on Tuesday. The Lady Hurricanes lost both regular season games to Franklin.
In Region 8-A Public, the Social Circle High School girls (12-12) finished third in the league and will open against the winner of Lincoln County and Washington-Wilkes.
