One of the most respected coaches in the state just added another title to his resume, but this time it’s not another baseball championship.
Loganville head baseball coach Jeff Segars was recently named athletic director at Loganville High School, replacing Brad Boleman.
Boleman was recently picked as LHS’s new principal, forcing him to give up his duties as athletic director. Bolemon took over the position in 2015 after longtime athletic director Tommy Stringer retired.
“I enjoy the administrative side of things,” Segars said earlier this year when asked about the possibility of being an athletic director one day.
Segars will take over immediately while maintaining his position as head baseball coach. Rumors swirled that the 2021 state championship would be his final game as the Red Devils coach before taking over as AD, but he quickly dispelled those rumors after the contest.
“I sure hope not,” Segars said. “I’m happy doing what I do and enjoy coaching these kids.”
Segars has spent the past 24 years at Loganville, 22 of those as the head baseball coach where he’s compiled a 547-212 record with five state titles, 10 region titles and multiple playoff appearances.
