Game of the Week:
- Who: Eastside (4-2, 2-1) at Loganville (2-3, 1-1)
- When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Where: Red Devil Stadium, Loganville
- Series: Eastside leads series 5-7
- Last: Eastside 21, Loganville 3 (September 8, 2017)
After a week off, the Red Devils return to play facing a critical Region 8-AAAAA matchup with an old rival.
A win would keep Loganville in the chase for a region championship and, at worst, for the runner-up spot and a home playoff game.
"Every game is important when you’re playing in region. We try to not look ahead and talk about region championships or even playoffs," Loganville head coach Brad Smith said. "We are just trying to focus on us. Getting better in this new offense and executing the game plan. I know that’s cliche, but it’s truly how we approach it."
But the Red Devils will face a desperate Eastside team that has its sights set on a league title. But last week’s heart-wrenching one-point loss to Clarke Central means they have no room for error.
“They’re a physical football team that’s going to make us play fundamental football all night,” Eastside head coach Troy Hoff said of LHS. "They present some challenges with their skill kids. And they’ve got good size on the lines. They have a defensive end that is right up there with anybody we’ve played. He might be the most explosive d-lineman we’re going to see as far as getting off the ball. He’s a D1 kid. So they provide you with some challenges that you definitely have to account for.”
Eastside features a balanced offensive attack led by quarterback Dayton Green, who passed for 728 yards and nine touchdowns, and running back Dallas Johnson, who’s averaging 150 yards rushing a game.
"We know that this Eastside team we are facing is a really good football team. They have some tremendous skill position players in Jordan and Moore, but their offensive line is one of the best we will face all year," Smith said. "Coach Hoff has done a tremendous job at Eastside. We know that we are about to be in a battle for 48 min."
