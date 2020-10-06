LOGANVILLE — Loganville Middle School exacted a bit of revenge last week with a 22-0 win over cross-county rival Youth.
The Red Devils lost twice to the Warriors last season: once in the regular season then in the Piedmont Athletic Conference championship game to snap Loganville’s streak of three straight titles.
The game started off with a bang for the Red Devils. The Warriors recovered the kickoff after a Red Devil player dropped the kickoff. Four plays later, the Warriors tried a deep pass over the middle, but Tyler Breedlove stepped in at the 25-yard line and picked it off and proceeded to go the length of the field for a 75-yard pick-six putting the Red Devils up 6-0. Loganville recovered an onside kick of its own and three plays later, Brody Hannah connected with Breedlove for a 33-yard touchdown putting the Red Devils up 12-0.
The Red Devil offense wasn’t finished, as they put up another score just before the half with Hannah connecting with Ahmed Souare for a 51-yard touchdown pass and the 2-point conversion by Bryce Genske put the Red Devils up at the half 20-0.
After the half, the offensive fireworks slowed down for Loganville, but the defense started to step up. After the Red Devil offense was not able to score in the red zone, the Warriors took over on downs around their own 4-yard line. Three plays later, the swarming Red Devil defense engulfed the Warrior running back for a safety, giving the Red Devil another 2 points, making the score 22-0.
“With our defense playing this well, our offense gets put in great positions. When we are handed these gifts, we have to take advantage and today we were able to accomplish that,” Loganville head coach Dennis Truesdell said. “I felt great going into this game — the kids really seemed to focus and come together and play as a unit today. I have told them that they are one of the most talented teams in the conference when you play as one — and that is what we have struggled at a little this year. But it seems as if we made have turned the corner and if that is the case, I am excited about what the remainder of the season can look like for these boys. I not only give credit to them for buying into what we are doing but to the LMS coaching staff for digging deep and finding a unique and different way to get them to see what we are trying to convey.”
The loss extinguished Youth’s playoff chances and the Warriors’ bid for a second straight PAC-8 title.
“Unfortunately, we did not play our best game,” Youth head coach Matt Bradley said. “Our kids fought, and gave great effort, but we just got outplayed. Sometimes you have to tip your hat to the other team, and (Wednesday) was one of those nights.”
While Youth’s playoff hopes are finished, the Warriors’ season is not. The Warriors have a bye this week and wrap up the season at home next week against cross-county foe Social Circle.
Loganville is set to host Jasper County this week before traveling to Morgan County next week to finish up the regular season. The Red Devils are currently tied with Social Circle for the fourth and final playoff spot in the PAC playoffs.
Carver 28, Social Circle 15
Carver moved to 3-2 on the season while Social Circle dropped to 2-2 after the Wildcats defeated the Redskins 28-15 last week at Redskin Stadium.
Carver travels to first place Putnam County next week. The Wildcats are currently in third place in the PAC standings behind Putnam and Morgan County.
Social Circle spends the next two weeks on the road, facing Morgan County this week then traveling to Walnut Grove to face Youth next week.
