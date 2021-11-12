Editor’s note: Class A Public and Class A Private first round playoff games are being played on Saturday.
The Redskins moved up a spot in the Region 8-A public standings this year from fourth to third, meaning they don’t have to face a region champion in the first round of the state playoffs.
But their first-round opponent might be just as tough.
Trion ended the year 9-1, but second in Region 6-A public. It’s only loss was to Bowdon, which went on to win the league title.
The Bulldogs feature on explosive offense that’s averaging over 41 points a game.
They platoon at quarterback between junior Logan Eller and freshman Kaden Smith, who have passed for 551 and 670 yards, respectively. But neither have been asked to win games with their arms.
That’s because their main job has been to get the ball to senior Rob Brown. The 5-11, 205-pound running back is among the most improved players in the state statistically speaking.
Last fall, he ran for 487 yards and seven touchdowns. This year, he compiled 1,998 yards, second best in the state, and scored 32 times.
In his team’s next-to-last game against Mt. Zion, he ran for 407 yards, placing 17th all-time in yards in a single game. His seven TDs in the game is third best all time.
The Redskins prefer to throw the ball, and Logan Cross has done it quite well. He leads Class A public in passing with over 2,000 yards.
