It was a different verse of the same song for the Loganville High School football team Friday night.
The Red Devils (2-3 overall, 1-1 in region) crushed visiting Johnson-Gainesville (0-5, 0-2) 59-0 for Homecoming 2020 and have now recorded victories in the last eight meetings between the schools. The win was a must for LHS to remain in the 8-AAAAA race.
This one was decided almost as soon as it began.
For coach Brad Smith’s team, the tone was set early and often. Mason Lawson intercepted a pass on the first play of the game and raced 25 yards for a score.
When the Red Devils went on offense they scored on their first two snaps. The first came on a 34-yard pass from Tanner Greene to Austin May followed a 42-yard score from Avery Hamilton.
The Devils needed three plays to reach the end zone on their third series calling the drive on a 44-yard run by Hamilton.
LHS continued to move the football and reached the end zone in the second quarter on a 38-yard run by Solomon Leslie. Gabe Farmer ran in the 2-point conversion to increase the lead to 36-0.
The Red Devils added a safety when Johnson-Gainesville’s punter mishandled a snap. After tracking it down in the end zone the Knight punter kicked the football off the ground. The football appeared to go out of bounds at the 1-yard line but the officials ruled the unusual play a safety.
May hauled in another score on a 12-yard pass from Greene for a 44-0 lead with 6:35 still left in the first half.
The first half onslaught continued as Greene hit Jackson Daniel on a 75-yard to put LHS past the 50-point mark.
The teams agreed to a running clock in the second half. Backup quarterback Jordan Davis added an 11-yard touchdown on a keeper with 4:00 to play.
Devin Pugh was 7-of-7 on extra point kicks.
Up next for Loganville is a trip to Jackson County High School on Oct. 16.
